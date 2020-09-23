CISONECC pushes Malawi’s Parliamentarians to swiftly pass Disaster Risk Management bill into law

Malawi’s Parliamentarians asked to swiftly pass Disaster Risk Management bill into law

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Organisation Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) has engaged Members of Parliament (MPs) for swift passing of the draft Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Bill into law.

The call comes barely decades of using old law of 1991, Disaster Relief Act which is not in tandem with current state of disasters due to effects of climate change.

Among key issue in the bill including relocating people from prone risk disasters areas that will require political will for constituents to move out to better land.

CSONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma told Parliamentarians during one day orientation workshop in Mponera, Dowa on the bill that the old law of 1991 is pre-active to contain the current state of disasters in the country.

Ng’oma observes that the new proposed bill will embrace international protocols including YUGO and Sendai frameworks on risk disasters management.

He therefore urged lawmakers to pass the bill as soon as possible while not politicizing the relocation of constituents during the implementation of the new law.

“CISONECC organized a meeting with the new Chairpersons of the Parliamentary Committees on Budget and Finance, Natural Resources and Climate Change, and Women Caucus to orient them and further discuss the need to urgently finalise the draft DRM Bill, including the need to financially support the DRM Vault to effectively enhance resilience building efforts for Malawi

“We feel that the new bill is overdue to become a law consideration decades of using 1991 law that does not match with the current state of disasters. We want our lawmakers to do the needful as soon as possible to save lives from disasters,” urges Ng’oma.

Werani Chilenga, Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources and Climate Change assured the nation of firstly scrutinizing the bill before passing into the law.

Chilenga was however not non committal if the new bill was on the agenda during the current seating of Parliament.

CISONECC with support from Irish Aid through Trocaire, through the Resource Rights Programme (RRP); Climate Advocacy Project (CAP) has been engaging stakeholders on the need to pass the draft Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Bill into law.

