Chioma Gushes Over Her Singer Boyfriend, Davido

Nigerian music superstar, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma on Wednesday shared a snippet of the official video to the singer’s latest song, ‘Blow My Mind’.

Davido was spotted under the comment section appreciating his girlfriend for promoting his song.

The singer wrote,

“Thank you, my ABLE WIFE!!”

Chioma responded saying,

“You are welcome my husband”

The lovebirds seem to be waxing stronger in their relationship after many claimed their relationship wasn’t going to last.

Information Nigeria recalls, the singer and his girlfriend, Chioma were recently spotted sharing a kiss in a club.

See post below: