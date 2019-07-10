Channel24.co.za | Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, 77, dies – reports

Move!

Nomhle Nkonyeni (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo images)

Cape Town – Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died, according to HeraldLIVE who confirmed the news via Nkonyeni’s nephew, Vusi Manapha.

She was 77 years old.

The actress was recently recognised for her work by president Cyril Ramaphosa with the National Order Of Ikhamanga last month, and Aggrey Road in New Brighton, where she grew up, was renamed in her honour.

She acted in shows such as; Mzansi, Tsha Tsha and the 2007 mini-series Society.

Condolences have poured in for the actress on her Facebook page with many thanking her for her contribution to the performing arts industry.

In a recent interview with Move! the Port Elizabeth born actress shared her love for acting.

“My love for the arts is burning even more,” she said.

She added that between her professional production projects she is working with a group of young aspirant artist in the Eastern Cape going by the name Isithebe Drama Group.

“We write our own stories and perform them at festivals like The National Arts Festival. The aim of this initiative is to take the kids off the streets and keep them busy with the arts.” She shared.

Speaking to Move! a representative at the Nomhle Nkonyeni Legacy Foundation said that the family would be releasing a statement about the actress’ death later today.

More details to follow.