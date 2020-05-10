Chadian capital N’djamena to be quarantined for two weeks

The Chadian capital, N’Djamena, is effectively under quarantine for two weeks. Movement in and out of the capital city has been banned except for vehicles transporting goods and foodstuffs.

They will be allowed enter from 10 p.m. local time. The Central African nation as of May 10 had registered 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 31 deaths and 53 recoveries. The decision by the government has received mixed reactions from some Chadians.

Youssouf Djaoro, N’Djamena resident said: “Quarantine the city of N’Djamena, I fully agree. If this brings a solution for the city of N’Djamena and reduces the rate of disease, I fully agree and I can only welcome this.”

Another resident Fatalba Ahmat, disagrees with the measure: “The confinement of the city as such is not a solution since most of the population are getting supplies from the villages all around N’Djamena.

“So if this is the case, and we confine the city, that there are no entrances, no exits, the citizens will starve to death.”

While Chadian authorities find it logical to quarantine the city of N’Djamena to prevent the spread of the disease to the rest of the country, many health specialists believe this decision was taken too little too late.

They believe that news of the quarantine has forced many of the people who came from the countryside in search of work to return to their villages. A situation that could facilitate the spread of the pandemic in these areas.