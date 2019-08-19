You are here
Chad declares state of emergency in 3 regions due to security problems

N’DJAMENA (Reuters) – Chad’s Council of Ministers on Monday declared a state of emergency in three provinces because of a decline in security, a government spokesman said in a statement.

The state of emergency is in place in the western Tibesti region bordering Niger and the eastern Sila and Ouaddai regions bordering Sudan. It will run from Tuesday until Sept 10, the statement said.

Reporting By Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Hugh Lawson

