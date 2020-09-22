Vice President Saulos Chilima and Malawi President Lazarus chakwera

The Centre for mindset change has expressed dissatisfaction in the behaviour of the current administration under the Leadership of Lazarus Chakwera following the abrupt U-turn on the promises made to Malawians during their campaign.

The organisation disclosed this in a press statement issued on Tuesday signed by CMC executive director Philip Kamangirah.

In the statement, CMC said it has noticed with great shock that Government deceived Malawians with unrealistic promises to put it into power and has demonstrated it’s arrogance and carelessness in the 2020/2021 National Budget.

Among others, Tonse Alliance Government under the leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera promised free connection of water and electricity, universally fertilizer subsidy at K4,495/bag, re-introduction of Housing allowance for all sidelined civil servants, 1 million jobs for the youth across the country, increased tax free threshold to K100,000.00, passport fee at K14,000.00, K20,000.00 driving license fee that is non renewable and K70billion MEDF loan fund which have all been ignored in the national budget.

CMC has urged government to implement these promises and has vowed to protect the Constitution and defend democracy without being intimidated by any political grouping until sanity is restored in the country.

The post Centre for mindset change calls out Malawi’s Tonse Alliance Govt for ignoring its campaign promises appeared first on The Maravi Post.