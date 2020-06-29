Celebrating 30 years since Italy 90

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA Digital’s #WorldCupAtHome campaign has brought football fans around the globe classic games in full, extended highlights and documentaries, while also giving its social media platforms a breath-taking 1970s makeover to mark 50 years since the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™.

Now, the next phase of #WorldCupAtHome is ready to be unveiled: Italy 1990. From 29 June until 8 July – the 30-year anniversary of the Final – fans will be given the chance to rediscover the vivid colours and memorable characters of 1990 in a whole new light across FIFA’s social platforms.

Expect time-traveling videos, galvanising graphics, humorous hair and scintillating shirt designs across FIFA’s World Cup Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Weibo accounts, celebrating a tournament that defined the first video game generation and where modern football was born.

“Italy 1990 marked not only my career, but the career of a whole generation of players,” said Sergio Goycochea, Argentina’s goalkeeper and hero in 1990. “And it was also memorable for fans around the world. It is amazing that FIFA has decided to celebrate the 30th anniversary of such an iconic tournament with so many stars by using the technology and the platforms of today so fans can relive the sights and sounds of that World Cup.”

See the heroes of that tournament like you’ve never seen them before – from Baggio to Brehme, Maradona to Milla – combining the digital elements of today with the pixelated components of the early 90s.

Iconic moments from that unforgettable World Cup will be brought back to life through exclusive content and interactive features, giving fans of a new generation the chance to engage with Italy 1990 thirty years on.

See adidas Golden Ball and Boot winner Salvatore Schillaci rippling the net, surprise package Sergio Goycochea’s heroic saves, Paul Gascoigne’s silky skills, Roger Milla’s corner flag dance and much more.

That’s not all. There will be compilations of the most memorable action and extended highlights of the semi-finals and Final, as well as a ‘premiere’ of the famous official film, Soccer Shootout. And an event that you won’t want to miss: Germany and England heroes, Jurgen Klinsmann and Gary Lineker, will be having a World Cup catch-up 30 years after meeting on the pitch in the semi-finals – reliving that extraordinary game in Turin which produced contrasting emotions for the pair.

Mullets, moustaches and Matthaeus lifting the Trophy, see Italy 1990 like you have never seen it before with #WorldCupAtHome.