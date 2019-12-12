Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to

host Christmas Concert

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria

is set to host an interdenominational tagged Maranatha Praise 2019.

Rev. Chris N. Anyanwu, explained

that the word ‘Maranatha’ is a Latin phrase which means “come Lord

Jesus”

Anyanwu said that the maranatha

praise night is organized to express their gratitude to God for the year that

is coming to an end.

He said,”The Maranatha praise

night is being organized to thank God as we end the year.

“Since it happening within the

period of Advent, it is an avenue for us to prepare ourselves spiritually for

the coming of our Lord Jesus at Christmas.

“This is the maiden edition of

the program. It is going to be a yearly event.”

According to Anyanwu the event will

feature renowned gospel artists which include Steve Crown, Buchi, Jude Nnam,

Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus and host of others.

He disclosed that the aim of the

event is to preach the gospel of Christ through music to make Christianity more

visible, and to Foster ecumenical relationship and as well reach out to the

poor and the needy during this festive period.

The event is scheduled to hold

tomorrow Friday 13th December, 2019 from 7pm till dawn at the premises of the

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Durumi 1, Abuja.

Many dignitaries like the Vice

President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Catholic Bishops

Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, among others.

Rev. Anyanwu in order to ease

transportation for some participants, has promised that free buses will

be made available for persons who would want to attend the program from various

destinations.

These destinations include Christ

the King Parish, Kubwa, Holy Family Church Gwarimpa; Holy family Church Life

Camp, SS Peter and Paul, Nyanya; Saints Martin Parish, Lugbe and Saint John

Parish, Mpape.

Others are All Saints Parish, Dutse

Alhaji; Holy Cross Parish Apo, Saint Paul Parish Gwagwalada, Saint Jude Parish

Zuba; Saint kizito Parish Like, among others.