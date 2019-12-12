Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to host Christmas Concert
Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to
host Christmas Concert
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria
is set to host an interdenominational tagged Maranatha Praise 2019.
Rev. Chris N. Anyanwu, explained
that the word ‘Maranatha’ is a Latin phrase which means “come Lord
Jesus”
Anyanwu said that the maranatha
praise night is organized to express their gratitude to God for the year that
is coming to an end.
He said,”The Maranatha praise
night is being organized to thank God as we end the year.
“Since it happening within the
period of Advent, it is an avenue for us to prepare ourselves spiritually for
the coming of our Lord Jesus at Christmas.
“This is the maiden edition of
the program. It is going to be a yearly event.”
According to Anyanwu the event will
feature renowned gospel artists which include Steve Crown, Buchi, Jude Nnam,
Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus and host of others.
He disclosed that the aim of the
event is to preach the gospel of Christ through music to make Christianity more
visible, and to Foster ecumenical relationship and as well reach out to the
poor and the needy during this festive period.
The event is scheduled to hold
tomorrow Friday 13th December, 2019 from 7pm till dawn at the premises of the
Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Durumi 1, Abuja.
Many dignitaries like the Vice
President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Catholic Bishops
Conference of Nigeria, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze, among others.
Rev. Anyanwu in order to ease
transportation for some participants, has promised that free buses will
be made available for persons who would want to attend the program from various
destinations.
These destinations include Christ
the King Parish, Kubwa, Holy Family Church Gwarimpa; Holy family Church Life
Camp, SS Peter and Paul, Nyanya; Saints Martin Parish, Lugbe and Saint John
Parish, Mpape.
Others are All Saints Parish, Dutse
Alhaji; Holy Cross Parish Apo, Saint Paul Parish Gwagwalada, Saint Jude Parish
Zuba; Saint kizito Parish Like, among others.