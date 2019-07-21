Catholic church takes upfight against Ebola in DRC

The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo is advocating for cleanliness. Guiding their congregants to thoroughly wash their hands before the service in efforts to fight Ebola hemorragic virus afflicting the country.

“We are used to washing our hands. Most of the time, not everyone respects that, but today I notice that it has become very serious,” Louise Mbola, Catholic faithful.

“We know there is an Ebola virus disease. We must always wash our hands because we should not take germs when we go for communion; we must take it with clean hands,“said Jean-Marie Musubaru, Catholic faithful.

The course of worship is also changing. Some practiceses are beginning to disappear, in the name of the fight against Ebola.

“We no longer shake hands in the church, we greet each other only like that. When we say “peace of Christ”…. We only do it like that, but we don’t touch,” said Jean-Marie Musubaru, Catholic faithful.

WHO has now declared the deadly Ebola outbreak an international health emergency.