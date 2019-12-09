Cardi B Lands In Accra, Set For Accra Sports Stadium Concert Tonight

American rap star and actress Cardi B has arrived in Ghana ahead of her Livespot X Festival performance which is scheduled for tonight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The concert headlined by the singer born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar is laced with a number of well-known artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.

The ‘I Like It’ singer first went to Nigeria where she performed multiple of her songs to entertain thousands of her fans who attended the concert.

Hours after she left Nigeria, she landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday afternoon to meet her teeming fans.

Cardi B, before her flight to Ghana, said on Instagram that she was anticipating to have much fun in Ghana.

[embedded content]

—Myjoyonline.com