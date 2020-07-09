Cannavaro and Italy savour World Cup glory

When reflecting on the 2006 FIFA World Cup™, one of the many iconic images that springs to mind is Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, ‘Il Capitano’, proudly holding the Trophy aloft in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

After a Final packed with action, emotion and drama, it was Gli Azzurri who emerged victorious against France on penalties, adding a fourth gold star above to their crest.

Three World Cups have passed since Germany 2006 but the memories are still vivid in the mind of Cannavaro. The 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year reflects on the victorious semi-final against the hosts, the key moments of the captivating Final and being crowned a world champion .

The above footage is part of FIFA’s archive of videos highlighting significant stories in FIFA World Cup history. Press CC for language captions.