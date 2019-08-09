Cameroonian’s Pascal Siakam hosts basketball camp for children

Forty three Cameroonian children were selected to participate in the first basketball camp organized by international basketball player Pascal Siakam.

Cameroonian star while celebrating his titles, on Wednesday in Douala, launched training activities for young people under 16 years of age of all sexes.

The Children latter received practical advice and follow-up from professionals in the discipline.

Siakam said the camp was just the opening of better things, for the goal he and his team had, adding that they knew it didn’t have to be perfect, and that they had things to learn.

“First we have to start, and that’s the attitude we had. So for us now, it’s about trying to make it as good as possible. That is our goal now. It was very good, they are very polite, I talked to all the young people. I tried to talk to them a little bit. I think this communication is very important. That’s what I tried to do, just show them that we’re normal people and that if they keep working, they can ask me what they want,”

According to the basketball player, the exchange they had with the children was very good, and positive.

The NBA champion intends to transform this trial into a basketball academy in the future.