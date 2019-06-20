Cameroon, Nigeria qualify for knockout of 2019 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria sneaks into knockout stage

Africa has two teams in the knockout stage as final day of group fixtures produces high-tempo games and outcomes.

Cameroon qualified by playing and winning against New Zealand but Nigeria only had to look on as Thailand, the whipping girls of the tournament, thwarted Chile in a 2 – 0 loss.

Nigeria’s hopes of qualification were in the balance at the start of two games in Group E and F. The first being Cameroon vs. New Zealand, which saw Cameroon go through.

In the case of the second of Thailand vs. Chile, the Chileans had it all to do but it took a resolute Thai side to hold off the onslaught and help Nigeria through by so doing.

For the first time, two teams from CAF_Online have qualified from the #FIFAWWC group stages! pic.twitter.com/rtUf8NlnSp — FIFA Women’s World Cup (FIFAWWC) June 20, 2019

How Cameroon made the knockout stage

Three Cameroon goals in a 2 – 1 victory. Three points in a tense match that went down to the wire. The winner of Cameroon vs. New Zealand was scored 11 seconds to the end of the game.

The lioness that led the indomitable feat being two-goal heroine Nchout Ajara, who also bagged the player of the match award for her performance.

An African representative makes it to the knockout stage of the tournament. Ajara’s 57th minute lead was cancelled by an own goal on the 80th minute by a Cameroonian defender.

Ajara will cap the day’s performance with a stoppage time strike that sends Cameroon through by virtue of superior goals over another African side, Nigeria.

Breakdown of Cameroon’s stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup

Games played: Three

Goals scored: Three (against Netherlands, New Zealand)

Goals conceded: Five

Points gained: Three

Match Scores: 0 – 1 vs. Canada, 1 – 3 vs. Netherlands, 2 – 1 vs. New Zealand

Goal scorers: Aboudi Onguene Gabri vs. Netherlands, Nchout Ajara (two) vs. New Zealand