Cameroon marks 60th Independence Day amid crises [Morning Call]

Cameroon, the first of the 17 African countries to gain independence in 1960, will mark its 60th anniversary on 1 January.

It may be a muted Independence Day in the central African nation. The nation is currently facing Boko Haram attacks in the far north and a violent separatist conflict in the English-speaking southwest.

Anthropologist and writer, Professor Charly Gabriel Mbock gives his view on the perceived colonial master’s continued control over the central African nation.

@NyashaKMutizwa