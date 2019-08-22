Cameroon: encouraging the business climate
Cameroon encourages investors to explore areas of growth
Cameroon is rich in natural resources including oil, gas, agriculture, production and processing among others.
The country whose North-West and South-West regions remain shaken by insecurity invites partners to come invest in promising and income-generating areas such as crude oil, which remain one of the sectors still spared by the crisis.
We interviewed Ekoko Mukete, Vice-President of the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce, on the institution’s work to encourage the business climate in Cameroon.
Please follow and like us: