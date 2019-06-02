Cameroon authorities arrest 300 demonstrators

At least 300 people were arrested in demonstrations in several cities across Cameroon on Saturday.

Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) party said its members and supporters were arrested while calling for the release of party leader Maurice Kamto and 150 of their supporters, who were imprisoned late January during protests against October 2018 elections.

Kamto and his supportes have been charged with hostility against the homeland, insurrection among others.The EU, UN, US and France have questioned the arrest of the political leader.

At least 300 people were arrested in demonstrations in several cities across Cameroon on Saturday.

The MRC party has been protesting the elections calling it an electoral hold up since their party leader was announced second to President Biya’s re-election.