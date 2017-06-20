Call for New Prime Minister Tom Thabane in Lesotho to Comply With Human Rights Obligations

GREENBAY, WI (AGV): – Peace body has called on the new Lesotho government to comply with the country’s international and regional human rights obligations and commitments.

It says the mountain kingdom must end the practice of arbitrary arrests, politically motivated prosecutions and take effective measures to end the practice of torture and other ill-treatments.

New Prime Minister Tom Thabane will begin his duties on Saturday after being inaugurated following the defeat of former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisidi in this month’s polls.

Amnesty International says the government must ensure accountability and justice for victims of human rights violations and abuse.

Spokesperson Robert Shivambu says: “The new government of Lesotho must go back to its commitments to protect the right of people. They must act on the recommendations we’re making for a country that respects human rights.”

Meanwhile, Thabane says he doesn’t trust the army to protect his life and that he will likely be protected by the country’s police force.

Thabane told a packed national stadium during his inauguration that police should be helped to investigate killings in the country.

Thabane was inaugurated two days after the fatal shooting of his estranged wife by an unknown gunman.