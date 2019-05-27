CAF CUP: Zamalek crowned at the end of suspense

Zamalek are back at the top after 17 years of stagnation. The Egyptians won the CAF Cup on Sunday at the end of suspense.

On this week’s edition, the club got Victory in the penalty shootout series against RS Berkane in the final return to Cairo.

In the African Champions League, an exciting second leg final is on the horizon. No winner between Wydad of Casablanca and Esperance of Tunis in round 1. The two teams will meet again this Friday in Tunis with a small advantage for the Tunisians.

Finally World Cup for under 20s is working for Senegal, the first of the four representatives of the continent to qualify for the Round of 16. Mali and South Africa will have to wake up after being beaten at the start, at the risk of saying goodbye to the competition.