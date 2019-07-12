C.A.R: 4 killed in Bangui clashes

Four people have been killed in fresh deadly clashes in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

26 others were injured on the night of Wednesday to Thursday during clashes between shopkeepers and militiamen in PK 5 district.

This was revealed by local religious authorities and Doctors WIthout Borders, an international medial humanitarian organization.

The PK 5 neighbourhood had not experienced any violence for weeks.

The district has been suffering from sporadic violence since 2014.

It is in this district that many Muslims from Bangui took refuge after the clashes between Seléka rebels and anti-balaka groups that ravaged the capital after the fall of President François Bozizé in 2013.

AFP