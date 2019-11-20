Burna Boy’s African Giant nominated for a GRAMMY

African Giant, the recently launched album of Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy has been nominated for a GRAMMY.

His album was nominated alongside four others including Angelique Kidjo’s Celia album.

Buna Boy’s album was nominated for Best World Music Album which looks at albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star released the album in July this year.

African Giant has songs like Dangote, On the Low, Gbona and Anybody, all previously released singles.

Our African Giant has been nominated for a GRAMMY!!!!!! Congratulations to @burnaboy, his Mom and the entire team. AMAZING, and well deserved. Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So so sooo happy for him.

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yPdSpY7or7 — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) November 20, 2019

It also has new songs including Gum Body, Secret, African Giant and Different – which features Damian Marley and Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy was also featured recently on Beyonce’s recently released album The Lion King: The Gift.

On social media Burna Boy has been congratulated by colleague musicians on this achievement.

Congrats @burnaboy on your Grammy Award nomination… I pray you bring it home #AfricanGiant — Neptune #EnglishTeacher (@deejayneptune) November 20, 2019

Congrats to the African Giant @burnaboy on the Grammy nomination. Congrats on having the most amazing couple of years. The Grammy is actually just the icing on the already juicy cake. Na them for fall their hand if them no recognize greatness. 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/0dJct5j7Gj — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) November 20, 2019

King Burna!! @burnaboy ! 🏆🏆🏆❤️ congratulations blood! You deserve everything and more! From time G. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 20, 2019

