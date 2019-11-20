You are here
Burna Boy’s African Giant nominated for a GRAMMY

African Giant, the recently launched album of Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy has been nominated for a GRAMMY.

His album was nominated alongside four others including Angelique Kidjo’s Celia album.

Buna Boy’s album was nominated for Best World Music Album which looks at albums containing at least 51 percent playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star released the album in July this year.

African Giant has songs like Dangote, On the Low, Gbona and Anybody, all previously released singles.

It also has new songs including Gum Body, Secret, African Giant and Different – which features Damian Marley and Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy was also featured recently on Beyonce’s recently released album The Lion King: The Gift.

On social media Burna Boy has been congratulated by colleague musicians on this achievement.

Source: Africafeeds.com

