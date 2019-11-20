You are here
Burna Boy concert in SA cancelled over ‘threat of violence’

Two concerts in South Africa expected to feature Nigerian star Burna Boy have been cancelled.

According to a statement from the organizers, the decision was due to “increasing threats of violence”.

Burna Boy was scheduled to appear at the Africans Unite concerts in Cape Town and Pretoria the coming weekend.

When his appearance on these two shows was announced, it attracted a lot of xenophobic reactions.

The musician had vowed not to visit South Africa again in the wake of recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners including Nigerians.

So his decision to visit the country for the concerts became controversial, attracting several threats of violence.

Donate proceeds from concert

Following the decision to feature on the concerts, Burna Boy said he would donate part of the proceeds from the concert to the victims of xenophobic attacks.

His planned visit to the country forced a group calling itself the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to write to the government.

The group said “Whoever may have deemed that the country needs a PR exercise of this nature would have done so largely as a result of the callous, misleading and unwarranted incitement by this very artist.”

“Not only did he spread falsehoods through his extensive platform, he literally incited violence and hate,” it added.

Phambili Media which is organizing the concert said its decision came after the Tshwane Entertainment Collective’s call for a boycott.

It said the “increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public” also forced it to cancel the shows. “The safety of all attendees, artists and crew comes first,” it added.

Burna Boy has denied inciting violence and called for unity.

