Buhari: The Resignation Imperative By Ozodinukwe Okenwa







Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is a federal parliamentarian representing Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State at the upper legislative Chamber in Abuja. He came to national limelight or prominence when he co-signed a bail warrant for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) few years ago. Following a military onslaught on his home in Umuahia then Kanu went ‘missing’ for months if not years. He re-appeared in Jerusalem, Israel, praying at the Lamentation Wall and putting an abrupt end to speculations over his whereabouts — whether he was dead or alive!

Ever since Kanu became a fugitive Senator Abaribe had withstood pressure, judicial and otherwise, to produce Kanu in court or forfeit his material and fiscal possessions deposited as guarantee before he was conditionally set free by Justice Binta Nyako.

Today Kanu is a free man — though wanted dead or alive at home — sighted variously in Israel, US or England. Frequently he broadcasts anti-Nigeria messages on Radio Biafra and gives press interviews from his location abroad. He insists without any tangible evidence that a certain “Jubril from Sudan or Chad” is inside Aso Rock instead of the Buhari Nigerians elected.

Kanu once met with the ‘SaharaReporters’ Publisher, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, in New York sometime last year months before the latter had problems with the powers-that-be leading to his prolonged detention and judicial drama that continues even today.

Senator Abaribe had recently stirred the hornet’s nest when, on the floor of the Senate, he had openly called for President Buhari’s resignation! Sounding eloquent he was contributing to a motion on generalised insecurity across the federation. He reasoned that since the Senate never appointed the failed service chiefs it behoves on them to send a strong message across for the President to quit office on the ground of his inability to secure lives and properties of Nigerians.

Senator Abaribe by such audacious exhibition of patriotic inclination in a nation of hypocrites and sychophants had hit the presidency below the belt and it reacted furiously. For the presidency through Garba Shehu if anyone should resign it should be Abaribe for aiding and abetting the escape of Kanu from Justice in Nigeria.

Reacting gently to the presidential declaration over the possibility of jailing him for his role in the IPOB leader’s evasion of the Nigerian justice Senator Abaribe had decided to go back to his Biafran roots, his ancestral origin to draw a fitting response.

For him the average Igboman does not bow to anybody or anything except his ‘Chi’ (God). As an Igboman from Anambra state I think the Senator was right because only God is worth bowing and trembling before His mighty presence.

Perhaps Abaribe was indirectly referring to the fawning scenario that played out in Aso Rock Villa sometime last year. Presenting the newly-elected Senate and House of Representatives leadership to President Buhari the Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had gone down on his knees, grinning from ear to ear, on getting to his turn to greet and shake the President’s mighty hands.

In a demonstration of sickening servitude Omo-Agege demonstrated how cheap he was and how worthless he could be before the ‘monarch’. Indeed he gave another despicable meaning to sycophancy as we know it. As an Edo man, maybe, the Oba of Benin deserves such divine reverence and not a man elected like himself to provide leadership which is lacking in many aspects.

For us the ‘Nwadiohanma Ngwa’ never committed any crime by helping Nnamdi Kanu meet his stringent bail conditions. If anything by aiding the ‘terrorist’ escape from the large “zoo” (yes, that is what Kanu calls Nigeria!) the Senator demonstrated his underlying connection to the spirit of brotherhood even when ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ from Biafra-land were afraid to even pronounce the name of Kanu or IPOB publicly.

For doing this oriental duty he deserves not to be ‘hanged’ or lynched by those desperate to stifle the Biafran nationhood agitation or skin Kanu alive for daring to raise critical issues that annoyed those against us.

For quite sometime now Nigerians, at home and abroad, have been wondering aloud why President Buhari has been refusing to replace the non-performing Service Chiefs.

Following the Abaribe call, ‘#BuhariResign’ has been trending on different social media handles attracting mostly positive and negative commentaries.

It is common knowledge that the heads of the different security agencies have overstayed their welcome and outlived their usefulness. Yet it is deducible that since the President himself is damn incompetent he may not be able to appreciate the rot in the system and the fact that the entire security chiefs have thus far posted a record collective failure in their respective beats.

Senator Abaribe may not be a paragon or a patriot (much like most of our political elite) but he had made a salient point that points to the way forward: the imperative of a presidential, nay Buharian, resignation. Whether his call is heeded or not is better left in the pregnancy of time and circumstances. However, we hold that President Buhari ought to consider resigning from his exalted office to give Nigeria the needed strategic national developmental impetus she deserves.

President Buhari is an embattled leader from all indications. Presiding over more than a quarter of a billion acrimonious souls may not be an easy task. But no one dragged him to the job; he coveted it for years and got it. Yet he displays leadership rustines if not ineptitude on a daily basis!

When ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was there we had constantly lampooned him ceaselessly branding him incompetent, spineless but with the benefit of hindsight GEJ could now pass off as a better leader, all things considered.

SOC Okenwa

