Brexit stockpiling [International Edition]

With a prospect of a no-deal Brexit increasingly likely, British residents are preparing for what may arise after leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, Australia has been talking up a potential trade deal with the European Union. The bilateral trade between the two blocs is worth more than 45 billion Euros a year.

Also, Google is facing another antitrust allegation in the European Union this time focused on its job search service.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

elayneshani