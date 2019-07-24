Boxer dies from severe brain injury during brutal fight

A Russian boxer died four days after suffering a brain bleed following a brutal fight against a Puerto Rican opponent in Maryland.

Maxim Dadashev, 28, underwent surgery to remove the right side of his skull after the fight on Friday but passed away on Tuesday morning.

He was left in a medically induced coma after suffering a subdural haematoma in a 140-pound world title eliminator against Puerto Rican Subriel Matias at MGM National Harbor.

Dadashev – nicknamed Mad Max – took repeated blows to the head before his trainer, Buddy McGirt, halted the bout following the 11th round.

Donatas Janusevicius, Dadashev’s strength and conditioning coach, and his trainer confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Janusevicius had been with Dadashev at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland, since Friday when he was rushed after the fight.

This video of Buddy McGirt urging Maxim Dadashev to stop fighting was hard to watch Friday, it’s even harder now. Heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/BNjsdpJfle — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

McGirt told ESPN on Tuesday: ‘It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in, man. He did everything right in training, no problems, no nothing.

‘My mind is like really running crazy right now. Like, what could I have done differently? But at the end of the day, everything was fine [in training].

‘He seemed OK, he was ready, but it’s the sport that we’re in. It just takes one punch, man.’

He praised the St. Petersburg fighter, who was previously undefeated, for his dedication to boxing and claimed he was a ‘great guy.’

He added: ‘He was a trainer’s dream. If I had two more guys like him, I wouldn’t need anybody else because he was truly dedicated to the sport.’

The Russian Boxing Federation says it has opened an investigation into the death of Dadashev.

Dadeshev had struggled to walk out of the ring and collapsed in front of spectators before leaving the arena. His condition rapidly deteriorated and he started to vomit and lose consciousness.

He was later rushed to hospital in Washington where part of his skull was removed to relieve swelling in his brain during emergency surgery.

He had suffered extensive bleeding and was was said to be showing signs of severe brain damage.

Matias was ahead on the scorecards following the 11th round when McGirt put a halt to the fight, knowing that something was wrong when Dadashev was perched on a stool.

Source: Daily Mail