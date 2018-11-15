Botswana: Africa’s Best Safari Country 2018

SafariBookings.com , an online marketplace for African safari tours, conducted an exhaustive investigation to find the winner of the best African safari country title. After examining more than 3,000 reviews that were compiled by both safari-goers and African travel experts, Botswana was declared the overall winner. The results of this analysis left no doubt of Botswana’s number one standing for safari travel.

And given the unique, wandering wetlands of the Okavango Delta, the iconic sights and sounds of the desert in the Kalahari, and attractions such as some of the largest salt pans on the planet, Botswana’s scenic tapestry contains a diversity and concentration of wildlife found in few other places in Africa

Always a close rival, a deeper look at our study reveals Tanzania as the best country overall for wildlife and scenic value, while the irrepressible Botswana was the overall winner in the bird category.

Zimbabwe shot up the popularity stakes for safari-goers sizzling to number one overall, and also claiming the scenic value category. It was great to see this country, well-known for its outstanding natural attractions and wildlife diversity, feature so well in the analysis.

For the full analysis, including the ratings of the other safari countries please visit: https://www.safaribookings.com/blog/best-african-safari-country.