Bobi Wine supporter dies after abduction and torture

A supporter of popular and outspoken Ugandan MP, Bobi Wine who was brutally attacked by unknown persons has died.

Michael Alinda aka Ziggy Wine was first reported to have been kidnapped on 21 July on his way to recording studios in the capital, Kampala.

He was later found with one eye plucked out and two of his fingers were also cut off and his belongings taken away.

But after dies of fighting to stay alive, Ziggy Wine has been reported to have died.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi said last week on Twitter that his friend Ziggy was kidnapped a couple of weeks ago by unknown people who beat him beyond recognition.

Painful loss

On Monday he again wrote on Twitter that “Our friend Ziggy Wine could not make it. He passed on last night- succumbing to injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap & torture.

Very painful! He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this. Rest well brother.”

Local media reported that results from a CT scan at Mulago Hospital showed that Ziggy was bleeding in the brain. Bobi Wine has said that the death of his friend could be masterminded by the state. Police have however said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Ziggy.

Bobi Wine and his supporters have been a major political threat to the Ugandan political elite. He recently declared his intention to run for president.

Source: Africafeeds.com