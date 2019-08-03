Bobi Wine supporter brutally attacked, left fighting for his life

A supporter of popular and outspoken Ugandan MP, Bobi Wine has been brutally attacked by unknown persons.

Michael Alinda aka Ziggy Wine was first reported to have been kidnapped but was later found with one eye plucked out.

Two of his fingers were also cut off and his belongings taken away.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi said on Twitter that his friend Ziggy was kidnapped a couple of weeks ago by unknown people who beat him beyond recognition.

He wrote “My friend, fellow artiste & #PeoplePower comrade Ziggy Wine was kidnapped only to be found three days back tortured beyond recognition -left eye plucked out, two fingers cut off, belongings taken & left for dead.”

“Pray for him, even as we struggle to end this state of affairs,” the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament added.

Local media reported that results from a CT scan at Mulago Hospital showed that Ziggy was bleeding in the brain.

Bobi Wine and his supporters have been a major political threat to the Ugandan political elite. He recently declared his intention to run for president.

Source: Africafeeds.com