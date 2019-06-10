‘Bini Playing Cards’ pay homage to Benin culture [This Is Culture, TMC]

In this week’s culture segment on the Morning Call you will discover the ancient Nigerian culture…through a rather special way since it is a Game of Cards. A card game created by this young man, barely 25 years old.

Osaze Amadasun, an illustrator and designer based in Lagos, Nigeria. After a Master’s degree in Architecture and Environmental Design at the University of Lagos, Osaze, who has always been interested in the visual arts, is self-taught in drawing, traditional painting and also digital painting.

That is how he came up with the idea for this project: ‘Bini Playing Cards’: a card game that pays tribute to the ancient kingdom of Benin and its classical works of art dating back to the 15th century. Its objective here is to interest Nigerian youth in a part of its history.

Bridget Uzezi tells us more.

