Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Egyptian horse rider

Village Reporter ,

Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar is set to marry Jeniffer Gates, the daughter of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced their engagement on her Instagram account.

Gates and Nassar who have been dating since 2017, are both riders of the Paris Panthers, which the former also owns.

‘‘Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,’‘ Gates posted.

‘‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.’‘

