Beyonce Parades Nigerian Artistes In Lion Heart Gift

Music Africa is constantly growing beyond some singers’ wildest imagination and a number of them have been opportuned to work on big projects with international artistes. Interestingly, Nigerian music seems to have gained wide recognition in many parts of the world that even very pronminent foreign stars want to work with them.

The internet was on Tuesday buzzing with encomiums from Africans as multiple award winning new album Lion King: ‘gift’ features several African Stars like Wizkid, Yemi Alade Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Moon Child Sanely and Tekno among other international stars.

While speaking on the new album, the mother of three told ABC information that the album that is set for release on July 19th featured some African stars. She stated that she worked with the African artistes because she wanted to ensure that she worked with the best from the African continent.

She said: “This sound track is a love letter to Africa and I wished to ensure we discovered the most effective expertise from Africa and never simply use a number of the sounds and I did my interpretation of it. I wished it to be genuine to what’s stunning concerning the music in Africa.

“We have type of created our present style and really feel just like the sound track is the primary sound track, the place it turns into visible in your thoughts, the sound scape is extra than simply the music as a result of which every tune tells the story of the movie”.

However, Davido was not featured in the album which has raised questions from Nigerians on social media. While some hailed the listed artistes, others called out Davido wandering why he was omitted from the list.

Meanwhile, Kenyan singer, Victoria Kinami has reacted to Beyonce’s inclusion of Nigerian artistes in her new album, the Lion King. In her tweet, she revealed that though she was happy for her fellow artistes, she finds the exclusion of Kenyan singers from the project depressing.