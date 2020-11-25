Between Buharism And Recession By Ozodinukwe Okenwa

Retired General Muhammadu Buhari is in his fifth eventful years in Aso Rock Villa as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces. He came in 2015 soundly defeating the then incumbent President, Goodluck Jonathan, who speedily accepted his fate in good faith.

Jonathan was a relatively timid President who commanded with little or no impact on the lives of Nigerians — be it economically, politically or security-wise.

During the GEJ giddy years insecurity was so pronounced that we collectively lived dangerously; the national condition deteriorated to the extent that towns and villages up north were seized with relative ease by certified terrorists!







Then (much like now) poverty and hunger stalked the land as corruption balooned astronomically affecting every facet of our miserable lives. Yet GEJ feigned criminal ignorance of the national dispossession confusing issues and giving another meaning to graft.

Today, more than five years after he was electorally trounced and sent packing from the villa GEJ is living happily as an ex-President commanding international acclamation as a democrat who handed over power upon his defeat without any resistance. His successor, PMB, has not done any better than GEJ in every security or corruption or economic indices.

Buharism has muddled up things making them even worse! While the propaganda machinery of both the President and the misruling APC daily pumps out lies and half-truths to defend the obvious indefensible we know that our country is not doing well in every sector.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters