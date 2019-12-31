Behind the scenes with USA’s Women’s World Cup winners

In June and July, the world watched as USA retained the FIFA Women’s World Cup with an unforgettable and near-flawless campaign in France.

Now fans can enjoy an altogether different perspective on that triumph as FIFA Films’ ‘A Nation’s Story’ takes you in the tunnel, on the team bus and even along for the dressing room celebrations.

There are also candid interviews with the likes of Jill Ellis, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan as staff and stars look back on some of the controversies and criticism that came their way, and the painful period of transition that followed their 2016 Olympic failure.

Together, it makes for a fascinating and revealing insight into the team team that challenged perceptions as they took on the world – and won.