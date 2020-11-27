BBNaija’s Kiddwaya, Erica Arrive In Sierra Leone; Susan Waya Asks Fans To Pray For Them

Instagram influencer, Miss Okeoghene Camille Gift, in an interview with Daddy Freeze, opened up about being abused by rapper, Lil Frosh.

In the candid interview, the Instagram influencer spoke on the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Information Nigeria recalls that photos of her bruised face had surfaced following the assault which the rapper denied ever happened.

The young lady recalled a particular incident where the rapper stripped her naked, beat her up, recorded her and threatened to ruin her reputation on social media.

Gift said that her ex-boyfriend also threatened to kill her and he mentioned that he is very sure that his former record label boss, Davido would bail him out.

In her words;

“He was like do you think I cannot get away with anything? I will kill you right here and you will just die for nothing because Davido is going to get me out of it”, she said.

