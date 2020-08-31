BBNaija lockdown: Erica wins Head of house second time,picks Prince as deputy with …

from left; Erica head of the house for the second time and Prince

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Housemate Erica has won this week’s Head of House Challenge, thereby emerging the Head of House for the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown show for the second time.

Erica was given an opportunity to immediately pick a Deputy, she picked Prince.

Prince was picked after Erica’s lover Kiddwaya hold prince shoulders as a pointer.

The new HoD and Deputy HoD picked Trikytee and Dorathy as their preferred guests for HoD Luxury lounge.

Prince, Trickytee, Erica and Kiddwaya are into one block trying to protect each from any possible eviction.

