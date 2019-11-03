Bayern Munich sack Niko Kovac after heavy loss

Bayern Munich have sacked their coach, Niko Kovac after Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

That was the second defeat for Bayern in 10 Bundesliga games this season.

Kovac is leaving the club with the German champions currently placed fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

It was earlier reported that Kovac would be given two more games to save his job but Bayern officials decided to let go of his services now.

The Bavarian club’s hierarchy could not wait for Wednesday night’s Champions League fixture with Olympiacos.

Bayern is also set to play the ‘Klassiker’ with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday but Kovac did not get the chance to turn the situation around.

The loss at Frankfurt was Bayern’s heaviest in the Bundesliga for over ten years.

