Award Tours and Safaris Limited
Award Tours and Safaris Limited is a safari company incorporated in Kenya. The company has its main office in Nairobi. We are a dynamic tour company committed to providing professional services to the satisfaction of our clients.
We want our travelers to know about our country Kenya and it’s an amazing destination with beautiful people and incredible sites to see.
We are actively working towards a sustainable development of local tourism and looking after people, cultural heritage etc.
Follow and like us: