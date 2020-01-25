Australia book final Asian ticket to Tokyo 2020

Australia qualify for Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020

The Olyroos edged Uzbekistan in the AFC U-23 Championship match for third place

They join already-qualified Japan (as hosts), Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia from the continent

Australia edged Uzbekistan 1-0 in the AFC U-23 Championship match for third place, thanks to Nicholas D’Agostino’s goal at the start of the second half, to book Asia’s final ticket to the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

The Olyroos were put to the test against an Uzbek side that had won the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship, when it was not a qualification event for the Olympics.

However, Graham Arnold’s side rose to the challenge. A piece of D’Agostino brilliance combined with Oybek Bozorov’s red card a few minutes later were enough for the Australians to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008.

They will be joined by AFC U-23 Championship finalists Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia and hosts Japan at Tokyo 2020 as the continent’s representatives. Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia will contest the final on 26 January to decide who will be going to Tokyo as Asian champions.

The Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 will begin on 23 July, with the gold medal match being played on 8 August at International Stadium Yokohama – the venue of the 2002 FIFA World Cup™ Final.