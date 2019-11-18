AU explains why ex-ambassador Chihombori-Quao was sacked

The African Union has said that its former Permanent Representative to the United States of America, Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao was sacked for misconducting herself while in office.

In October this year many Africans in the Diaspora were angered by the sacking of Dr. Chihombori-Quao by the African Union.

Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao who was appointed to the position in December 2016 was able to galvanize the support of people of African Descent in the U.S and beyond.

She has been heard on several occasions criticizing the west for maintaining neo-colonial policies that are meant to keep Africa poor.

Chihombori-Quao was very outspoken and has become a leading voice for Pan-Africanism, so her sacking shocked many.

On the back of her dismissal, some Africans in the diaspora launched a petition to get her reinstated.

There were several speculated reasoning behind her dismissal but the African Union in a statement said her sacking had nothing to do with her outspokenness.

The AU said “a high-level team was deployed to the AU Representational Mission to the USA in Washington DC from 16 to 26 October 2019 to carry out a supervisory audit of the Office activities.

During this mission, the team found evidence, corroborated by Dr Quao that she initiated and implemented with AU funds, activities of the following entities that have no AUC formal approval or legal link to the African Union, nor any of its organs.”

The AU also said the investigative “team found that some entities, initiatives, associations and/or corporates have conducted” some activities backed by Dr. Quao without “without prior knowledge or consent and against the rules of the African Union.”

According to the AU “claims made in social media suggesting that Dr Quao end of tenure is due to any pronouncements or opinions she may have held during her three and a half year tenure, are blatantly untrue and unsubstantiated.”

@_AfricanUnion explains why its ex-ambassador to the US, Dr. Quao was sacked. pic.twitter.com/AkDQwJ1tSr — Isaac Kaledzi (@IsaacKaledzi) November 18, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com