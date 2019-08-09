At 100, Buhari Celebrates Akintola Williams’ Giant Strides in Africa, Nigeria

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja felicitated with renowned chartered accountant, iconic leader and legendary teacher, Chief Akintola Williams, on the occasion of his centenary birthday anniversary, saying Nigeria will always be proud of him.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president congratulated Williams on many honours and pride he brought to both Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, Buhari commended Williams for his pioneering and pacesetting roles, including laying the foundation for many institutions in the country, which he said included the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Institute of Chartered Accountants, which had long turned into strong pillars of the Nigerian economy.

Adesina also said as the first chartered accountant in Africa, the president believes that Williams’ prudent utilisation of time from his youthful days, and a proclivity for looking beyond circumstances, separated him early for global recognition, turning him into an institution that many will continue to study and draw inspiration from.

“President Buhari extols the centenarian’s adventurous spirit of seeking and taking up challenges like music, arts and promotion of culture, underscoring his willingness to always serve the country and move it to greater heights through knowledge, wisdom and counsels to leaders.

“The President joins family, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with Oloye Williams on his 100th birthday, and for achieving the feat of inspiring the largest professional services firm in Nigeria with Deloitte & Touche.

“He prayed that the Almighty God will grant Chief Williams health and strength to continue serving God, the country and humanity,” the statement added.

