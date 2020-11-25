Appointments and reassignments at the African Development Bank

Mr. Ebrima Faal

Director, Operations Committee Secretariat and Quality Assurance The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the reassignment of Mr. Ebrima Faal as the Director, Operations Committee Secretariat and Quality Assurance (OPSCOM), effective 1 October 2020. Mr. Faal, a Gambian national, has wide expertise in banking operations, administration and strategy, developed over nearly 25 years of service at the African Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Prior to his reassignment, Mr. Faal was Senior Director for the Nigeria Country Office. He previously served in other capacities at the Bank. Between 2014 and 2016, he was Director of the Office of the Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank, where he managed corporate performance and planning and provided oversight for operations. He served as the Regional Director for the Southern Africa Resource Centre (2011-2014). Mr. Faal holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics and accounting from Mount Allison University, Canada, and a master’s degree in economics from McGill University, Canada.

Ms. Moono Mupotola

Country Manager designated for Zimbabwe The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the reassignment of Ms. Moono Mupotola as Country Manager, Zimbabwe Country Office, effective 1 December 2020. Ms. Mupotola, a Zambian national, was Director of the Regional Integration Coordination Office until her recent appointment. As Director for Regional Integration, Moono initiated and established the Bank’s Africa Trade Fund and led the development of the Regional Integration Strategy. She provided advisory services on trade, investment, regional programs and multinational operations. She joined the Bank in 2009 as Division Manager, Regional Integration and Trade and has over 20 years of development experience in Africa. Prior to her appointment at the African Development Bank, Moono was the Regional Policy Specialist for the Food and Agriculture Organization Regional Office in Zimbabwe (2006-2009), Trade Specialist at the SADC Trade Hub in Botswana and Zimbabwe and Division Head at the Ministry of Agriculture, Directorate of Planning and Policy in Namibia (1997-2002). Ms. Mupotola holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bennington College, Vermont, USA; a Master of Philosophy from Cambridge University, UK; and post-graduate qualifications in leadership from the Wharton Business School, USA, and in strategic management from the Cranfield Business School, UK.

Dr. Josephine Waithira Ngure Country Manager designated for Tanzania The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the reassignment of Dr. Josephine Waithira Ngure as Country Manager for the Tanzania Country Office, effective 1 December 2020. Dr. Ngure, an auditor and a finance expert, brings to her new position extensive experience in infrastructure development, especially in transport, telecommunications, water and sanitation, finance and energy sectors. Prior to her appointment as Country Manager, she was the Deputy Director General for the Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office of the African Development Bank. Dr. Ngure joined the African Development Bank in Abidjan 22 years ago and has held a number of senior positions within the Bank, including Lead Adviser to the Senior Vice President and Lead Adviser to the VP for Infrastructure, Private Sector & Regional Integration. Dr. Ngure holds a DPhil. Degree (Corporate Finance) and an MPhil. Degree (Finance and Marketing) from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom). She also holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (First Class) from Nairobi University (Kenya) and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, Kenya).

Dr. Peninah Wanjira Kariuki

Lead Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office of the President The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the reassignment of Dr. Peninah Kariuki as Lead Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office of the President, effective 1 December 2020. Dr. Peninah Kariuki, a Kenyan national, is an Economist with a career spanning 17 years in the Bank. Prior to her appointment as Lead Policy Adviser, Cabinet Office of the President, she was the Country Manager at the Bank’s Sierra Leone Country Office, a role she assumed in November 2017. During her tenure, she has overseen a wide portfolio in various sectors including energy, water, and social sectors. She led business development, coordination with development partners and policy dialogue with senior government officials. Dr. Kariuki joined the Bank in 2003 as a Senior Country Economist and rose to the position of Chief Country Economist in 2012. She has worked as Country Economist in several countries, including Tanzania, Uganda, Seychelles, Botswana, eSwatini and Lesotho. Prior to her appointment at the African Development Bank, she worked at the Research Department of Central Bank of Kenya, as a Research Economist and later as Research Manager in charge of the Bank’s publications on the country’s macroeconomic developments. Dr. Kariuki holds a DPhil. Degree (Development Economics) from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom (1994), and an MPhil. Degree (Development Economics) from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (1987). She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics (First Class Honors) from University of Nairobi, Kenya (1983).

African Development Bank Group