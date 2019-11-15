Another Nelson Mandela statue unveiled – In Cuban capital Havana

Nelson Mandela was from South Africa but his influence was felt on a global scale, little wonder he is classified a global political and diplomatic icon.

On Wednesday November 14, a statue of the former South African president was unveiled in the Cuban capital, Havana.

In his lifetime, Mandela lauded the Cuban revolution as an “inspiration to all freedom-loving people” and was a supporter of former president Fidel Castro.

It will be a place where heads of state, African delegations, will be paid tribute to. These leaders fought for the unity of the African continent, for its independence.

Leader of the Cuban institution of friendship with peoples, Fernandez Gonzales, said duting the unveiling: “For us it is a very special moment, we had been waiting a long time for the bust here.

As president of Cuba, the late Fidel Castro gave the African National Congress, South Africa’s liberation movement turned ruling party, military support in the 1960s.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Cuba sent hundreds of thousands of soldiers to fight in Angola which weakened the government of South Africa and helped Mandela’s anti-apartheid cause.

After his release from prison in 1990, Mandela travelled to Cuba in July 1991, saying the writings of Che Guevara served as inspiration to him throughout his 27-year imprisonment.