An hour with Dangote vs. $27,000: Nigerians debate the better ‘deal’

What started out as a radio discussion found its way onto Twitter when a user posted the topic of choosing between an hour meeting Dangote or receiving 10 million naira (the equivalent of over ($27,000).

The Twitter user @dillikonko explained why he thought the meeting was more profitable than the money. “I’m listening to this very interesting topic on radio. Take N10m or spend 1hr with Aliko Dangote.

“And I’m listening to very comedic comments from Nigerians. When will people realize N10m isn’t “a lot of money” anymore? Smh (sic shaking my head),” his post read. The debate over the better deal started under his tweet.

A group of people averred that the money was a mile the better option because it could help a person with ideas to develop their ideas and themselves. A few people backed his view, one such said: “In that 1 hour I will pitch over 100 business ideas at least one go catch am.”

Another wrote: “I will go for talking with Dangote and just make request for sole distributor some product,” yet for a third group, they did not see a connection between the two options.

The post became the basis of extensive exchanges on Twitter as some of Nigeria’s biggest social media commentators (influencers) weighed in on the debate. Below are some of the reactions which as usual spanned the serious, funny, sloppy, mathematical and analytical angles.

Lol. N10m or 1 hour with Dangote? Lol. Easy decision. I will collect N10m. Except 1 hour with Dangote is to get him to sign a deal worth a lot more than what we already agreed to go ahead with. Forget aspire to perspire, money for hand better pass story for mouth! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 6, 2020

As for Dangote and co, they are rich only because they have proximity to power, that’s all. They are rich, not because they are baking a bigger cake – but because they have figured out how to take a big slice of the small cake. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist (@ayosogunro) March 6, 2020

Dangote started his business with a loan of $3,000 then. What will he tell me in the one hour, except to work hard, be trustworthy, network extensively, be politically neutral and believe in God? I will take the N10 million sharp sharp. https://t.co/l1P74qhJzl — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 6, 2020

Brotherly, N10m is a stupidly huge amount of money to very many people. These people don’t want a brand new car. Tokunmbo pencil light will do and that’s like N1m Rent of N1m in Ajah They can still do one of those package travel plans of N560k and still not burnt through half https://t.co/oFhlDR4Lup — Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) March 7, 2020

At my 1 hour meeting with Dangote Me: Sir I refused 10million naira just to meet you sir.. Dangote: Kai Kai Kai..You refused 10 million naira to meet me for what? You need cement? To build your common sense???? — Chidi Kamuche (@chidi_kamuche) March 7, 2020

Truth be told, The chances of that one hour with Dangote ‘taking you higher’ is very slim compared to how fast the 10m can take you higher. Anyway sha, na individual perspective https://t.co/L2pv6cx9Bo — The OGB. (@TheOgbonna) March 7, 2020

How many Americans have seen $28k cash in real life,and $28k can set u up for life ,its not always about poverty Dangote gives you all the key to success than what next. 10m wld set up a small cottage industry,a mentor is always around the corner. https://t.co/1FPm1LCFeE — Hillary Etokhana (@HillaryEtokhana) March 7, 2020

My 1hour with Dangote, seems Mr P made his 1hour a memorable one ? pic.twitter.com/rb5WoxGaKQ — Mr. Loongfoot (@fish_tchuks) March 7, 2020

[After rejecting 10million naira for a 1hr meeting with Dangote] Me: So how did you become very wealthy sir Dangote: Aspire to acquire what you desire, if you misfire try to refire Me: pic.twitter.com/Zdgj3Cd0AL — Funny?Banter (@iTv001) March 6, 2020

Tech Bro: Alhaji, I see you like your food. I have built this app, it is like Uber but for Jollof… Dangote: You know I am single, right? Tech bro: But… Dangote: Go and build an exclusive dating app single Billionares. I don tire for Lagos gehs on Tinder. Everytime $$$. pic.twitter.com/CkclTdg9FO — Victor Asemota (@asemota) March 7, 2020

This Dangote matter also reveals that we need better Quality Billionaires in Nigeria Sha. Because what can Dangote teach you really? Anyone whose fortune lies with the biggest Cement Monopoly in the World won’t teach you anything. Las Las, it would end with, “ Na God ohhhh”.. — William Ukpe (@William_Ukpe) March 7, 2020

If they ask you to collect N10 million or spend 1 quality hour with Dangote, will you prefer 1k notes or 500 naira notes? — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) March 6, 2020