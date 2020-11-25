An Effective Response to COVID-19 impacts on Africa’s Aviation sector

WHAT: A high-level conference to build consensus on a coordinated approach to restarting and rebuilding the African Aviation industry WHO: The African Development Bank Group WHEN: Thursday, 3 December 2020 WHERE: Virtual (Click here to register)

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global aviation industry, including across Africa. According to Africa Union data, the continent’s tourism and travel sectors may lose $50 billion and at least 2 million direct and indirect jobs.

In response, The African Development Bank is hosting a high-level virtual conference titled, Coordinating efficient response to the COVID-19 crisis effects on the aviation sector in Africa, using its convening power to rally key stakeholders to build the necessary partnerships and develop a plan to mobilize resources to adequately fund the African Aviation Recovery Strategy.

The conference will be attended by Dr. Fang Liu, ICAO Secretary General; Dr. Amani Abou Zeid, the AUC Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy; Mr. Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Infrastructure, Private Sector and Industrialization; and Chief Executives and senior officials representing airline associations, development partners, financiers, governments, regional organizations, and others.

African Development Bank Group