American Musician, Timbaland Announces Collaboration With Niniola

Grammy award winning music producer, Timbaland has announced a collaboration with Nigerian Afro-house/beats singer, Niniola.

The American entertainer, whose real names are Timothy Zachary Mosley, took to his official Twitter page to share a short video of himself as he danced to Niniola’s yet-to-be-released song.

Showing off his creative dance steps in the video, Timbaland wrote as caption:

“when we dropping this @OfficialNiniola”

Information Nigeria recalls that Niniola had recently teased her fans with her upcoming album titled ‘Colours and Sounds’. She is, however, yet to unveil the track list for the album.

Her latest single is produced by Sarz, titled ‘Addicted’.

Nigerian fans are eagerly anticipating Niniola’s musical collaboration with Timbaland.

See Timbaland’s tweet below:

See his short video here.