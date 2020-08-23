You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

American Musician, Timbaland Announces Collaboration With Niniola

Village Reporter ,
Timbaland

Grammy award winning music producer, Timbaland has announced a collaboration with Nigerian Afro-house/beats singer, Niniola.

The American entertainer, whose real names are Timothy Zachary Mosley, took to his official Twitter page to share a short video of himself as he danced to Niniola’s yet-to-be-released song.

Showing off his creative dance steps in the video, Timbaland wrote as caption:

“when we dropping this @OfficialNiniola”

Read Also: Niniola Apata Gets Grammy Certificate Of Recognition On Beyonce’s Album (Photo)

Information Nigeria recalls that Niniola had recently teased her fans with her upcoming album titled ‘Colours and Sounds’. She is, however, yet to unveil the track list for the album.

Her latest single is produced by Sarz, titled ‘Addicted’.

Nigerian fans are eagerly anticipating Niniola’s musical collaboration with Timbaland.

See Timbaland’s tweet below:

Timbaland’s Tweet

See his short video here.

Follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email