Ambassadors For Education, Ng Foundation School Project In Nigeria

The NG foundation is Calling all music artists to join hands in lifting education in Africa and developing communities around the world. Music for Relief, a program of the NG FOUNDATION INC. is dedicated to providing aid for underprivileged kids to help them reach their greatest potential.

Each ambassadorship comes with $5,000 check if won and the opportunity to work with the foundation and performing in each of our events globally.

Founded by the band “De Boss” in 2018, the program aims to support immediate and long-term hunger relief with a primary goal of making a powerful and sustainable educational provision for kids globally where education is far to reach.

How to get in:

Record a song about – (Peace, Education for kids, Love & Togetherness)

Submit to – [email protected]

Send your: Full name, Stage name & Phone number

Links to other submitted songs – https://ngfoundationinc.org/music-for-relief

All submitted/artist songs are eligible for performance at the opening event for the Ng Foundation International school in Nigeria and two (2) winners awarded.

PS: link to facebook page to view our project in your country – https://www.facebook.com/ngfoundationinc.org/