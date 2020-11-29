‘All The Nigerian Albums Released This Year Are Solid’, Says VJ Adams

Nigerian songstress, Aituaje Iruobe, professionally known as Waje, is set to release a new single titled ‘Best Thing’. The talented 40-year-old vocalist took to Twitter to share the snippet.

The ‘Ominiknowest’ singer wrote as caption:

“And it’s official, Best thing Now available for preorders, We drop on Friday 4th Dec. Preorder Link in my Bio You all are my ‘Best Thing’ #Wajesbestthing”

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘The Voice Nigeria’ coach, who has been featured on Banky W’s new song ‘Talk and Do’ and Basketmouth’s debut studio album ‘Yabasi’, recently took to Instagram to share her salsa dance skills, while revealing that she had skipped the lessons for three weeks.

See her Twitter post below: