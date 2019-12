Algeria buried its driving force behind its politics, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah.

This came just over a week after the leader had installed a new president at the helm of the oil-rich north african that has been rocked by a massive nationwide protest movement. The death of the powerful general adds to Algeria’s uncertainty.

Africanews correspondent Tarik Hafid gives us insight into the atmosphere in Algiers.

