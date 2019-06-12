Algeria prepares ahead of AFCON, Egypt 2019

The Algerian team is putting in its finishing touches ahead of the African Cup of nations in Egypt.

Just a day after their one-goal draw against Burundi in Doha, Qatar, coach Djamel Belmadi’s youngsters have resumed intensive training.

Eliminated in the first round in 2017 in Gabon, Algeria is relying on skills and the talents of such as captain Riyad Mahrez to play the leading roles in the country of the Pharaohs.

Yes, all is going well with the coach, thank God, the fans are supporting us like always, we feel that everything is going well for the moment, God willing we will improve more.

“Yes, all is going well with the coach, thank God, the fans are behind us like always, we feel that everything is going well for the moment, God willing we will improve more”, said the Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

The desert warriors are one time holders of the 1990 CAN trophy.

Algeria is in Group C with Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania.

They will face Kenya in their opening game on June 23.