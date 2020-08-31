Akinwale Ademokoya Launches AKAD Record Label





AKAD Record is a music discovery company, dedicated to discovering, supporting, and promoting visionary African artists from around the globe.

Its pioneer act, Lil Dee has been signed to the record label while the new company also aims to sign one of the hottest producers around.

CEO of the company, Akinwale Ademokoya offers a sneak peek into what this new record label has to offer; with the release of the hot new single by its artiste Lil Dee titled “OWO” featuring Jaywon.

As a Management Company, Akad Records will make its mark in West, East, and South Africa through their proposed offices in Nairobi, Kenya, and the company’s launching is a boost for the music industry in Africa.

Akinwale Ademokoya said this announcement is a watershed in the history of music in Africa. “With the launch of AKAD RECORDS, we are now positioned as a uniquely Pan-African label,” he said. “We will coordinate releases to synchronize in unison from Lagos to Lesotho and from Nairobi to Niamey.”

“I am excited to make a movement that is borderless and that exports Africa’s best talents to the world. The world is about to experience a new superpower,” Akinwale added.

Expressing his excitement about the company, Akinwale also said this is a long-time dream come through “This is something I have been excited about for a long time. We are joining forces with some international players in the industry who are already doing it big and we will keep pushing to make beautiful music.”

“At Akad Records, we believe in dreams, we believe in success, we believe in greatness, together [WE OWN THE CITY].” Akad Record is ready to begin a new journey by delivering the best of Africa to the rest of the world.