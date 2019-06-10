Ahmad Ahmad and a week of negative press for CAF [Football Planet]
This week on Football Planet, CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad is questioned by French police at a time the continent’s football governing body is struggling to shake off bad press resulting from the controversy generated by the abandoned champions league final.
Also on the program, a bad start for Africa’s representatives at the Women’s World Cup as South Africa and Nigeria both lose their opening ties.
These and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.
